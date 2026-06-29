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Emmy Winner Talker John Oliver Checking into “General Hospital” This Week, Spending “Days of Our Lives” in August

By Roger Friedman

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John Oliver is checking into “General Hospital.”

The multi-winning Emmy award talker loves soap operas he revealed recently. Why not? WHat did you think he did all day>

Oliver told his HBO audience last night that he will be featured on “General Hospital” July 1, 2, and 6th. He’s going to play a tough guy, as per the picture that was supplied.

Then, in August, Oliver will do three episodes of “Days of our Lives.”

Will he be quipping away on either show? Hard to say.

Oliver said in a statement: “’General Hospital’ was everything I hoped it would be. It’s a true honor to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show.”

This is just the beginning of celebrities admitting they watch soaps. Ryan Gosling recently spoke of his admiration for Deidre Hall and “Days of our Lives” during a press tour. The show immediately invited him, as well.

“General Hospital” has been visited by big stars in the past. Forty years ago, Elizabeth Taylor was a guest during the heady Luke and Laura days. Joan Collins subbed in on “Guiding Light” years ago. And of course, many stars came from soaps including Bryan Cranston, Julianne Moore, Meg Ryan, and Demi Moore.

Maybe Oliver can get his next gig on “The Young and the Restless.” The show just fired its headwriter, Josh Griffith, because the ratings were tanking and fans were angry with the direction of the show. The new writer could introduce Oliver as Victor Newman’s long lost son!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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