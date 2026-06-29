Emmy Winner Talker John Oliver Checking into “General Hospital” This Week, Spending “Days of Our Lives” in August

John Oliver is checking into “General Hospital.”

The multi-winning Emmy award talker loves soap operas he revealed recently. Why not? WHat did you think he did all day>

Oliver told his HBO audience last night that he will be featured on “General Hospital” July 1, 2, and 6th. He’s going to play a tough guy, as per the picture that was supplied.

Then, in August, Oliver will do three episodes of “Days of our Lives.”

Will he be quipping away on either show? Hard to say.

Oliver said in a statement: “’General Hospital’ was everything I hoped it would be. It’s a true honor to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show.”

This is just the beginning of celebrities admitting they watch soaps. Ryan Gosling recently spoke of his admiration for Deidre Hall and “Days of our Lives” during a press tour. The show immediately invited him, as well.

“General Hospital” has been visited by big stars in the past. Forty years ago, Elizabeth Taylor was a guest during the heady Luke and Laura days. Joan Collins subbed in on “Guiding Light” years ago. And of course, many stars came from soaps including Bryan Cranston, Julianne Moore, Meg Ryan, and Demi Moore.

Maybe Oliver can get his next gig on “The Young and the Restless.” The show just fired its headwriter, Josh Griffith, because the ratings were tanking and fans were angry with the direction of the show. The new writer could introduce Oliver as Victor Newman’s long lost son!