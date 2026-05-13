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Britney Spears Goes to Dinner, Sits Next to Hollywood Journalist Jeff Sneider: “She Lit Up a Cigarette”

By Roger Friedman

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Jeff Sneider is known to all of us as the peripatetic King of Scoops in Hollywood. His Insneider Newsletter is a must read in Tinseltown.

This morning Jeff was musing about not having gone to the Cannes Film Festival this year.

But I bet he’s happy now. At dinner in an LA restaurant, the next table was occupied by none other than Britney Spears!

He Tweeted: “I am having dinner next to Britney Spears right now and it’s a WILD experience.”

Then followed up with: “She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…”

Finally, he joked about selling her pleated wine list for five hundred dollars.

“Britney Spears did this to her menu. Now Selling for $500.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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