Britney Spears Goes to Dinner, Sits Next to Hollywood Journalist Jeff Sneider: “She Lit Up a Cigarette”

Jeff Sneider is known to all of us as the peripatetic King of Scoops in Hollywood. His Insneider Newsletter is a must read in Tinseltown.

This morning Jeff was musing about not having gone to the Cannes Film Festival this year.

But I bet he’s happy now. At dinner in an LA restaurant, the next table was occupied by none other than Britney Spears!

She lit up a cigarette inside the restaurant. Was talking in a bizarre accent all night. Flipped her hair onto my table. Let’s just say it was hard to have a conversation… I loved every second of it. https://t.co/uGuk5Q7HOF pic.twitter.com/a8YMbeU69y — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 14, 2026

He Tweeted: “I am having dinner next to Britney Spears right now and it’s a WILD experience.”

Then followed up with: “She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…”

Finally, he joked about selling her pleated wine list for five hundred dollars.

“Britney Spears did this to her menu. Now Selling for $500.”