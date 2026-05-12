Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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Swatch Gives One of Its New Audemars Piguet Pendant Watches An Unfortunate and Kinda Racist Name If Read in English

By Roger Friedman

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There are plenty of watches in the world that have black dials.

A lot of them have brand names that use the word ‘black’ or ‘noir.’

Now only one that I can find uses “negro.”

Ocho Negro is the name of one of the new pendant watches announced in a collaboration with Audemars Piguet.

There are 8 in the collection, each retailing for $400. They all have clever names. There’s Huit Blanc, Otto Rosso, OTG Roz, Orenji Hatchi — which could mean Orange Eight, or former Senator Orrin Hatch — and so on.

But Ocho Negro? Um, I don’t know what the means in Swiss. In Spanish, it means Black Eight. Which would have been fine. But in English? “Which watch did you get? The Negro?”

Not in 2026. Or really, any year.

Is anyone still in charge of product development? I may return to Timex.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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