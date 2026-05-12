Swatch Gives One of Its New Audemars Piguet Pendant Watches An Unfortunate and Kinda Racist Name If Read in English

There are plenty of watches in the world that have black dials.

A lot of them have brand names that use the word ‘black’ or ‘noir.’

Now only one that I can find uses “negro.”

Ocho Negro is the name of one of the new pendant watches announced in a collaboration with Audemars Piguet.

There are 8 in the collection, each retailing for $400. They all have clever names. There’s Huit Blanc, Otto Rosso, OTG Roz, Orenji Hatchi — which could mean Orange Eight, or former Senator Orrin Hatch — and so on.

But Ocho Negro? Um, I don’t know what the means in Swiss. In Spanish, it means Black Eight. Which would have been fine. But in English? “Which watch did you get? The Negro?”

Not in 2026. Or really, any year.

Is anyone still in charge of product development? I may return to Timex.