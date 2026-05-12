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Marketing Gone Wrong: Popular Swatch Watches Ginned Up Expectations About Luxury Collaboration, Then Went Poof!

By Roger Friedman

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Years ago, I was a Swatch collector.

This was at a time before there was really an internet, to give context. Swatch was an innovative design company. Also, the watches cost $40.

So fast forward. This week, word went out that Swatch was doing a collaboration with famed watchmaker Audemars Piguet. Since the company already had done wildly crossovers with Omega and other high end brands, expectations went through the roof.

As of yesterday, collectors (not me, don’t worry) were lining up at Swatch stores waiting for an in person release this Saturday. Photos went up all over the web of a potential Swatch x AP watch in a half dozen bright colors. The rumor was it was priced between $300 and $400. On ebay, potential buyers were bracing to flip their investment for thousands as a collectible.

And then? Pfffft. Swatch has finally revealed what they’re releasing on Saturday and it’s not a wristwatch. It’s a pendant. A dongle. It does cost as much as predicted. But it’s a plastic watch face to hang around your neck.

Ever see air leave a Mylar birthday balloon? The store campers have disappeared. Social media is now on fire that they’ve been had. Owners of actual AP watches are relieved their hundred thousand baubles aren’t being desecrated by a cheap version.

But wow, what a disaster. It’s too bad. Swatch — with their clever designs — is still a great alternative to the high end watch business, and much better made than brands hawked on TV like bulky, clunky often tacky Invicta. The come down, though, will be studied in marketing classes for years.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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