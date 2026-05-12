Marketing Gone Wrong: Popular Swatch Watches Ginned Up Expectations About Luxury Collaboration, Then Went Poof!

Years ago, I was a Swatch collector.

This was at a time before there was really an internet, to give context. Swatch was an innovative design company. Also, the watches cost $40.

So fast forward. This week, word went out that Swatch was doing a collaboration with famed watchmaker Audemars Piguet. Since the company already had done wildly crossovers with Omega and other high end brands, expectations went through the roof.

As of yesterday, collectors (not me, don’t worry) were lining up at Swatch stores waiting for an in person release this Saturday. Photos went up all over the web of a potential Swatch x AP watch in a half dozen bright colors. The rumor was it was priced between $300 and $400. On ebay, potential buyers were bracing to flip their investment for thousands as a collectible.

And then? Pfffft. Swatch has finally revealed what they’re releasing on Saturday and it’s not a wristwatch. It’s a pendant. A dongle. It does cost as much as predicted. But it’s a plastic watch face to hang around your neck.

Ever see air leave a Mylar birthday balloon? The store campers have disappeared. Social media is now on fire that they’ve been had. Owners of actual AP watches are relieved their hundred thousand baubles aren’t being desecrated by a cheap version.

But wow, what a disaster. It’s too bad. Swatch — with their clever designs — is still a great alternative to the high end watch business, and much better made than brands hawked on TV like bulky, clunky often tacky Invicta. The come down, though, will be studied in marketing classes for years.

That AP x Swatch watch is absolutely terrible. What a waste. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) May 12, 2026

Another look at the new AP Swatches pic.twitter.com/59MB6SISn3 — The Luxury Watch Guy (@LuxuryWatchGuy1) May 12, 2026

The people that camped out for days to buy the Swatch x AP collab are leaving after seeing the reveal pic.twitter.com/bqB6JJy4Mg — Mat (@MatDefies) May 12, 2026

Meet the Royal Pop Collection, a groundbreaking union of AP's iconic Royal Oak and Swatch's POP watches powered by a new, hand-wound version of SISTEM51. Available as of May 16, at selected Swatch stores worldwide. #RoyalPop pic.twitter.com/8fYwsUlgoA — Swatch (@Swatch) May 12, 2026