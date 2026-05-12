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Conan O’Brien Returns to 2027 Academy Awards as Host for Third Time After Successful Stints This Year and Last

By Roger Friedman

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ABC has announced that Conan O’Brien will be back next March as host of the Oscars.

This will be Conan’s third year in a row keeping the Academy Awards on track.

Next March’s show will be the 99th anniversary of the Academy Awards. They’ll have one more year on ABC after that before heading to YouTube.

The show will again be produced by Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, with Conan’s own producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” said Academy chiefs Bill Kramer and Lynette Howell Taylor. “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

Interesting note: ABC has already secured Conan for the March 2027, but no news about the Grammys, which come a month earlier. It’s the first year the Grammys will be on the network after decades on CBS.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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