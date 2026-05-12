Conan O’Brien Returns to 2027 Academy Awards as Host for Third Time After Successful Stints This Year and Last

ABC has announced that Conan O’Brien will be back next March as host of the Oscars.

This will be Conan’s third year in a row keeping the Academy Awards on track.

Next March’s show will be the 99th anniversary of the Academy Awards. They’ll have one more year on ABC after that before heading to YouTube.

The show will again be produced by Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, with Conan’s own producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” said Academy chiefs Bill Kramer and Lynette Howell Taylor. “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

Interesting note: ABC has already secured Conan for the March 2027, but no news about the Grammys, which come a month earlier. It’s the first year the Grammys will be on the network after decades on CBS.