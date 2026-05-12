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Broadway: “Chicago” Box Office Drops by $1 Million, “Beaches” and “Six” Dire, “Stranger Things” Struggles, “Mormon” Disappears

By Roger Friedman

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The news from Broadway is not that great from this past week.

“Chicago” fell back to Earth, dropping by $1 million after the departure of its reality stars.

With Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas on stage, “Chicago” had its biggest receipts ever after three decades.

But the pair is gone, and so is the money. The musical played at 64% capacity last week.

That news is bright, however, compared to some others. The new musical, “Beaches,” is dead. Without any Tony nominations, “Beaches” — based on the movie — is kicking sand. It played to 51% capacity last week, with just $475K. Watch for notices.

Also, collapsing: “Six.” Playing to 55% capacity, the jukebox show about the wives of Henry the 8th brought in just $450,000 last week. Shows have been guillotined for less. They’ve had a good run, but it may be time to say Goodbye.

“Stranger Things” The First Shadow” is also struggling at just 66%. The play has never taken off like the TV show, oddly enough.

Meanwhile, “The Book of Mormon” has been dropped from the box office standings. A fire at the Eugene O’Neill has shut the musical down until at least this weekend. Let’s hope they can get back up and running by next week.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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