NBC Banishing “Law & Order” to Fight with “Grey’s Anatomy” 10PM on Thursdays, Will Replace 20 Plus Season Show with “The Traitors”

Dick Wolf’s grip on NBC Thursdays is loosening.

NBC is now banishing 25 year old “Law & Order” to 10pm, moving it from 8pm. This way it will run after “Law & Order SVU,” and maybe benefit from the lead in.

At 10pm “Law & Order” will battle with ABC’s fading “Grey’s Anatomy.” The 10pm hour has become the graveyard shift on Thursdays. On CBS, the slot is going to a new legal drama called “Cupertino,” about tech guys in the Silicon Valley.

Yeesh.

NBC has also, as reported before, canceled “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

At the rate things are going, only “SVU” will survive another season from this legendary franchise. The current iteration doesn’t hold a candle to the classics from years ago with Sam Waterston et al even though it features top notch actors like Hugh Dancy and Tony Goldwyn.

Still, the move might be beneficial since “Grey’s” has no ratings anymore and is still on because ABC owns it.

As for “The Traitors,” Alan Cumming will host the 8pm game show spin off from the Peacock version. Only instead of celebrities, the players will be “civilians.”