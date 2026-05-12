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Television

NBC Banishing “Law & Order” to Fight with “Grey’s Anatomy” 10PM on Thursdays, Will Replace 20 Plus Season Show with “The Traitors”

By Roger Friedman

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Dick Wolf’s grip on NBC Thursdays is loosening.

NBC is now banishing 25 year old “Law & Order” to 10pm, moving it from 8pm. This way it will run after “Law & Order SVU,” and maybe benefit from the lead in.

At 10pm “Law & Order” will battle with ABC’s fading “Grey’s Anatomy.” The 10pm hour has become the graveyard shift on Thursdays. On CBS, the slot is going to a new legal drama called “Cupertino,” about tech guys in the Silicon Valley.

Yeesh.

NBC has also, as reported before, canceled “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

At the rate things are going, only “SVU” will survive another season from this legendary franchise. The current iteration doesn’t hold a candle to the classics from years ago with Sam Waterston et al even though it features top notch actors like Hugh Dancy and Tony Goldwyn.

Still, the move might be beneficial since “Grey’s” has no ratings anymore and is still on because ABC owns it.

As for “The Traitors,” Alan Cumming will host the 8pm game show spin off from the Peacock version. Only instead of celebrities, the players will be “civilians.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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