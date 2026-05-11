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The Beatles Will Open London Museum Next Year in Preparation for Four Biopics in 2028, First of Two: All You Need Is Cash

By Roger Friedman

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There are already hundreds if not thousands of small museums in London. Why not one for the Beatles?

It seems like Apple Records (not to be confused with Apple Music — it’s a long story) is going to have one, too.

Coming next year is the The Beatles at 3 Savile Row, an immersive experience — aka museum — where fans of the Fab Four can see where it all happened.

This includes the rooftop where the Beatles recorded the famous concert for “Let it Be.” (The cop who tried to arrest the group mid-show will be animatronic – just kidding!)

3 Savile Row will be reminiscent of the Stax Museum in Memphis, or the Motown Museum in Detroit, or Dollywood or Graceland.

The only difference is, it’s the Beatles, the biggest musical act in the world for 60 years, and in the center of London.

Apparently, it’s the first of two such experiences in town. What’s next? A restaurant? Gift shop? Karaoke bar?

The building, 3 Savile Row, is 7 floors, but the number of people who will be waiting outside to get in is unimaginable. Also, the price of a ticket should be equivalent to having a suit made down the block on Savile Row.

The Beatles museum is a smart idea considering in April 2028 there will be four Beatles movies launched at the same time. Right now, Beatles fans have to troop up to Liverpool to get the history of the group. Now they can do it in between visits to Westminster Abbey and Big Ben!

Presumably the roof of 3 Savile Row is being reconfigured for safety and weather. But how will the neighbors feel about “Get Back” blasting away, seven days a week?

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have just released a single called “Home to Us.”

About the museum, McCartney says in a press release: “It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready.”

Ringo comments: “Wow, it’s like coming home.”

Apple has been very savvy over the years keeping the Beatles’ legacy alive. For two decades they ran the amazing Cirque du Soleil “Love” show in Las Vegas. They’ve also repackaged and re-released remastered and remixed versions of nearly every recording the group made. There’s not much left, but I guess we’ll see what’s possible!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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