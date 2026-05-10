Exclusive: James Cameron May Not Be Finished with the “Titanic” After His Oscar Winning Feature and 2 Documentaries

James Cameron really likes being underwater.

After winning the Oscar for “Titanic” in 1997, Cameron went on to make at least two documentaries about the historic 1912 sinking of the ship.

You’d think that was enough. For a while it seemed like it as Cameron got all blue for the “Avatar” films.

But there were rumblings at this week’s premiere of Cameron’s Billie Eilish documentary that he may want to get back in a submarine and look around some more.

One incentive: next year is the 30th anniversary of his landmark film. Cameron knows audiences will come see whatever he’s got just for that occasion.

There’s evidence that bacteria is eating away at parts of the fabled ship, which could mean erasure of key parts in less than 10 years. There have been other films on this subject but Cameron is said to still be interested in what hasn’t been discovered.

There’s also the 2023>Titan implosion, which killed five people, (OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and his son, Suleman Dawood) and a March 2025 tourist submarine sinking in the Red Sea that killed six Russian nationals.

Even though Cameron has said in the past that the Titan accident didn’t interest him, you know it must be scratching away at his brain.

So even with Cameron finding buried treasure with Billie Eilish, he knows what he was made for.

Let’s see if something develops soon.