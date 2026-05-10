Box Office Booms After Record Dry Spell: “Prada,” “Michael” Humming, “Mortal” “Sheep,” Billie Are Birds of a Feather

Theaters are singing with customers.

Hallelujah!

Who’d-a thunk it? Maybe everyone finally got tired of being at home or watching big screen features on their phones!

“Devil Wears Prada 2” won the weekend with a shocking $43 million — and that’s the second weekend.

“Mortal Kombat II” snagged $40 million.

The “Michael” Jackson movie pulled up $36 million.

And that’s not all — “The Sheep Detectives” discovered $16 million. Billie Eilish’s concert film raked in $7.5 mil after a $4 mil opening night.

It’s like the old days!

Are they great movies? No. Does it matter? No. They’re okay! And they’re great for theater owners who were dusting empty seats off since “Barbenheimer.”

It’s certainly great news, especially for Spielberg’s coming alien invasion, the new “Star Wars,” and “Masters of the Universe.”

Pop that popcorn!

PS Maybe we can get the Cinerama Dome re-opened in Los Angeles in time for a hot summer!