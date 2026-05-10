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Box Office Booms After Record Dry Spell: “Prada,” “Michael” Humming, “Mortal” “Sheep,” Billie Are Birds of a Feather

By Roger Friedman

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Theaters are singing with customers.

Hallelujah!

Who’d-a thunk it? Maybe everyone finally got tired of being at home or watching big screen features on their phones!

“Devil Wears Prada 2” won the weekend with a shocking $43 million — and that’s the second weekend.

“Mortal Kombat II” snagged $40 million.

The “Michael” Jackson movie pulled up $36 million.

And that’s not all — “The Sheep Detectives” discovered $16 million. Billie Eilish’s concert film raked in $7.5 mil after a $4 mil opening night.

It’s like the old days!

Are they great movies? No. Does it matter? No. They’re okay! And they’re great for theater owners who were dusting empty seats off since “Barbenheimer.”

It’s certainly great news, especially for Spielberg’s coming alien invasion, the new “Star Wars,” and “Masters of the Universe.”

Pop that popcorn!

PS Maybe we can get the Cinerama Dome re-opened in Los Angeles in time for a hot summer!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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