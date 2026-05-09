Saturday, May 9, 2026
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Yes, It’s Cold and Clammy Outside, But the 2026 Hamptons Summer Is Coming: Here’s a Smattering of Cool Hot Events

By Roger Friedman

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This Summer the atmosphere in the Hamptons is all about celebrations with America’s 250th Anniversary of independence and national events such as the US Open Golf Tournament this June. Whilst there are probably more than 250 ways to enjoy the Hamptons this summer season, here are among the most exclusive guest lists to be on, where you can go and where you can make the most difference helping to raise money for worthwhile causes, enjoy summer dinners and cocktails, see spectacular performances, and dance the night away…

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Marina St Barth at its new Southampton location this Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026 between 3:00pm-6:00pm.  Catch up with this season’s fashion essentials for your wardrobe at 54 Jobs Lane, Southampton. www.marina-stbarth.com

Art lovers will want to keep an eye on painter Mark Seidenfeld this season. His new exhibition Uncharted Waters is scheduled for Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 21st, 2026 at the Bridgehampton Museum, with an opening reception on June 4th, adding another compelling cultural stop to the Hamptons summer calendar. Known for his visually striking work, Seidenfeld brings an artistic energy that fits naturally into the East End’s long tradition of gallery-going and collecting. www.markseidenfeld.com

Enjoy a summer of Cabaret produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone – Hamptons Summer Songbook by The Sea – live at LTV Studios.  The line-up this season includes Norm Lewis (June 28th), Ann Hampton Callaway (July 11th), Klea Blackhurst & Billy Stritch (July 18th), Eric Yves Garcia & Maria Abous (July 25th), Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano (August 1st), KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi & Stephanie Pope (August 22nd), Pamela Morgan (August 23rd) and Donna McKecknie (August 29th). For tickets and further details please visit https://bit.ly/3PYmNz2

For those looking to add a dose of heritage to the summer season, the Southampton History Museum offers an engaging window into the architecture, culture, and stories that shaped the village. Its annual Halsey House Gala returns on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. at the historic Halsey House & Garden, with Jean Shafiroff and Mary Slattery serving as gala co-chairs. The museum’s mission of preservation and education makes it an essential cultural stop for visitors who want to experience the Hamptons beyond the beach. https://www.southamptonhistory.org/hhg

NYC Second Chance Rescue will host its 5th Annual Hamptons Benefit the August 8th weekend, at a private estate in Bridgehampton. This year’s benefit supports NYC Second Chance Rescue’s mission to save the most vulnerable animals, particularly large breed dogs and those in urgent need of life-saving medical care. Last year’s event honored animal advocate Christine Evangelista. This is a favorite charity of matchbox twenty’s Rob Thomas and his wife, Marisol. www.nycsecondchancerescue.org

The Hamptons’ most anticipated literary traditions returns on Saturday, August 8th, 2026, when the East Hampton Library presents its 22nd Annual Authors Night fundraiser. Widely regarded as one of the most popular and celebrity-studded events of the summer calendar, Authors Night brings together 100 authors across genres for an evening of book signings, conversation, and private dinners held in their honor including Mom’s Book of Wisdom by Norah Lawlor. Beginning with the Authors cocktail party reception under a grand tent at Herrick Park, it remains a perennial highlight for book lovers and social season regulars alike. www.authorsnight.org

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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