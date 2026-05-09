Listen: Sam Cooke’s Granddaughters Are the Womack Sisters, and They’re Making Classic R&B Music That Must Not Be Ignored

The Womack Sisters are following the great legacies of their families with panache and talent. They’ve released a single called “Chauffeur,” which you will love if you appreciate classic soul. An album will follow in August. (All on Daptone Records, home of the late great Sharon Jones.)

The Womacks’ parents were Cecil Womack (brother of R&B great Bobby, both gone), and Linda Cooke Womack. She’s alive, and the legendary Sam Cooke was her father.

The elder Womacks have a lot of crazy relationships in their family tree. Bobby and Cecil, who were brothers, married a mother and daughter. Bobby married Sam’s widow, Barbara, after he was killed in 1964. Cecil married Linda, the daughter. Cecil also had a child with Motown great, Mary Wells.

This is all unimportant. The Sisters — Kucha, Zeimani, and BG Womack — have the genes! Their YouTube channel is filled with sensational soul. There’s even a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” that I’d rather hear over and over.

Come on, folks! No AI! T quote Ashford and Simpson, Ain’t nothing like the real thing, baby! PS Bobby Womack– Woman Got the Power, Across 110th St. Sam Cooke– Look him up, it’s not too late.





