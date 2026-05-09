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Listen: Sam Cooke’s Granddaughters Are the Womack Sisters, and They’re Making Classic R&B Music That Must Not Be Ignored

By Roger Friedman

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The Womack Sisters are following the great legacies of their families with panache and talent. They’ve released a single called “Chauffeur,” which you will love if you appreciate classic soul. An album will follow in August. (All on Daptone Records, home of the late great Sharon Jones.)

The Womacks’ parents were Cecil Womack (brother of R&B great Bobby, both gone), and Linda Cooke Womack. She’s alive, and the legendary Sam Cooke was her father.

The elder Womacks have a lot of crazy relationships in their family tree. Bobby and Cecil, who were brothers, married a mother and daughter. Bobby married Sam’s widow, Barbara, after he was killed in 1964. Cecil married Linda, the daughter. Cecil also had a child with Motown great, Mary Wells.

This is all unimportant. The Sisters — Kucha, Zeimani, and BG Womack — have the genes! Their YouTube channel is filled with sensational soul. There’s even a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” that I’d rather hear over and over.

Come on, folks! No AI! T quote Ashford and Simpson, Ain’t nothing like the real thing, baby! PS Bobby Womack– Woman Got the Power, Across 110th St. Sam Cooke– Look him up, it’s not too late.



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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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