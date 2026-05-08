Watch: Ronnie Wood Says He Played a Nine Minute Guitar Solo on New Rolling Stones Album in Memory of Brian Wilson, Sly Stone

Keith Richards was not on the Tonight show last night.

But Ronnie Wood was, plugging the Rolling Stones’ “Foreign Tongues.”

(Keith will be on next week. There was a mistake at the NBC promo department.)

Ronnie told Jimmy Fallon that during the recording of “Foreign Tongues” he played a nice minute guitar solo because he was so sad that week about the deaths of both Brian Wilson and Sly Stone.

Ultimately, the solo was cut down to four or five minutes, he said.

Ronnie also talks about his early days, how he “borrowed” a guitar from a London shop and returned to pay for it five years later! Those were the days!

Great moment. Ronnie Wood is a classic. Also a terrific fine artist. Check out his website at www.ronniewood.com.

