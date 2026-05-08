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Watch: Ronnie Wood Says He Played a Nine Minute Guitar Solo on New Rolling Stones Album in Memory of Brian Wilson, Sly Stone

By Roger Friedman

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Keith Richards was not on the Tonight show last night.

But Ronnie Wood was, plugging the Rolling Stones’ “Foreign Tongues.”

(Keith will be on next week. There was a mistake at the NBC promo department.)

Ronnie told Jimmy Fallon that during the recording of “Foreign Tongues” he played a nice minute guitar solo because he was so sad that week about the deaths of both Brian Wilson and Sly Stone.

Ultimately, the solo was cut down to four or five minutes, he said.

Ronnie also talks about his early days, how he “borrowed” a guitar from a London shop and returned to pay for it five years later! Those were the days!

Great moment. Ronnie Wood is a classic. Also a terrific fine artist. Check out his website at www.ronniewood.com.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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