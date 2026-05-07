Good News! Olivia Rodrigo Pumps Up “Saturday Night Live” Ratings with 2nd Highest Numbers of Season So Far as Host and Musical Guest

Olivia Rodrigo was the answer to all of “SNL”‘s ratings wishes.

The pop starlet hosted and was musical guest this past weekend, and drove the show to its second highest numbers of the season.

Indeed, Rodrigo’s 4.99 was second only to Ariana Grande and Cher’s Christmas show, which had a 5.4 million standing.

Rodrigo blew away even Harry Styles’ episode a few weeks ago.

Why? Because she showed enormous talent, had a lot of musical numbers, and came in with a number 1 hit. Her “Drop Dead” is actually number 1 on Billboard and all over the place!