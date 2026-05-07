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Good News! Olivia Rodrigo Pumps Up “Saturday Night Live” Ratings with 2nd Highest Numbers of Season So Far as Host and Musical Guest

By Roger Friedman

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Olivia Rodrigo was the answer to all of “SNL”‘s ratings wishes.

The pop starlet hosted and was musical guest this past weekend, and drove the show to its second highest numbers of the season.

Indeed, Rodrigo’s 4.99 was second only to Ariana Grande and Cher’s Christmas show, which had a 5.4 million standing.

Rodrigo blew away even Harry Styles’ episode a few weeks ago.

Why? Because she showed enormous talent, had a lot of musical numbers, and came in with a number 1 hit. Her “Drop Dead” is actually number 1 on Billboard and all over the place!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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