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Keith Richards NOT on the Tonight Show This Evening Following Mick Jagger’s Sketch to Launch “Foreign Tongues”

By Roger Friedman

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Mick Jagger had a lot of fun last night on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Rolling Stone was quite good in a silly sketch about a jewelry salesman with fake arms.

The store was called Hackney Diamonds, the name of the Stones’ last album. The whole idea was to promote the new album, “Foreign Tongues.”

Originally the Tonight Show advertised Keith Richards for tonight’s episode. But that’s not happening, I am told by insiders. Maybe Keef will turn up later this month, or when the album is released in July (which makes more sense).

Keith can’t top his appearance from two years ago anyway. See below.

Ronnie Wood was set for May 13th. No word on that one, either.

Meantime, the Stones have hits with “In the Stars” and “Rough and Twisted.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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