Keith Richards NOT on the Tonight Show This Evening Following Mick Jagger’s Sketch to Launch “Foreign Tongues”

Mick Jagger had a lot of fun last night on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Rolling Stone was quite good in a silly sketch about a jewelry salesman with fake arms.

The store was called Hackney Diamonds, the name of the Stones’ last album. The whole idea was to promote the new album, “Foreign Tongues.”

Originally the Tonight Show advertised Keith Richards for tonight’s episode. But that’s not happening, I am told by insiders. Maybe Keef will turn up later this month, or when the album is released in July (which makes more sense).

Keith can’t top his appearance from two years ago anyway. See below.

Ronnie Wood was set for May 13th. No word on that one, either.

Meantime, the Stones have hits with “In the Stars” and “Rough and Twisted.”



