Lawsuits, Scandals Plague Lizzo Comeback Fades as “Bitch” Single Yields Few Sales Or Views on YouTube, No Airplay

Bad news for Lizzo.

The body-positive R&B singer was once at the top of the pop heap. She won Grammys and consistently scored on the charts.

Lizzo was so hot that she once hosted and was musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in 2022, and appeared three other times as musical guest only since 2019.

But then a bunch of lawsuits and gossip about her bad behavior overwhelmed her, and Lizzo — real name Melissa Jefferson — fell faster than a rogue meteorite to Earth.

Even now, Lizzo is fighting a 2023 lawsuit from former backup dancers alleging sexual harassment, racial discrimination, and a hostile work environment.

This week, her big comeback single — a remake of the Meredith Brooks song, “Bitch” — fell flat. The single has had about 432 buyers, mostly from streaming. No one liked it, and no one wanted it. “Bitch” has had just 123,000 views on YouTube, which really means your cat kept hitting the button.

The news colors Lizzo’s coming album of the same name due June 5th. And that album is a replacement for one that never happened after two earlier singles already failed.

Everything has gone wrong, it seems, starting with Lizzo being confrontational about her situation instead of contrite. The logo for the new album is a picture of the singer being held up like a middle finger on a manicured hand.

