Broadway’s Already Fading “Book of Mormon” Will Be Closed at Least Through May 17th After Fire Damages Eugene O’Neill Theater

The Broadway Mormons will not be ringing doorbells for a couple of weeks.

The Tony winning “Book of Mormon” will be shuttered at least until May 17th after a fire damaged the Eugene O’Neill Theater.

The musical, now in its 15th year, has had a rock box office in the last couple of years. For a long time, they were a leader on Broadway with more $1 million a week in receipts.

But last week, the total was $703,819. And that’s about average for quite a while except for holiday weeks. On January 25th they were down to $505K. That’s not enough to run a Broadway musical, which is why the actors are all unknown. Producers are keeping the budget light.

It’s hoped that the fire damage will be rectified quickly. The show has a lot of 15th anniversary promotions planned for the summer.

STATEMENT FROM

ATG ENTERTAINMENT & THE BOOK OF MORMON

New York, NY (May 6, 2026) – On the morning of Monday, May 4, a fire was reported at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. FDNY was immediately contacted, were on site within minutes, and quickly extinguished the fire.

ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon extend their deepest thanks to the firefighters and emergency responders for their bravery and speedy response.

The fire was limited to the follow spot booth of the O’Neill. At this time, the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon are currently working with a team of industry professionals to begin repairs needed to the building.

Performances of The Book of Mormon are canceled through Sunday, May 17. Ticket holders for impacted performances will be notified via their point of purchase to receive refunds or reschedule.

Next week, ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon will provide an update regarding performances, which are anticipated to resume at the Eugene O’Neill in the coming weeks.