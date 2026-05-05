“The Bear” Has A Special Secret Episode Written by Starring Ebon Moss Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, It’s Called “Gary”

Ebon Moss Bachrach and Jon Bernthal really like spending time together.

They’re currently on Broadway starring in “Dog Day Afternoon.”

The co-stars of “The Bear” wrote and star in a secret new prequel episode of “The Bear,” which you can watch on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Merritt Weaver is a guest star. So is Gillian Jacobs as Richie’s wife, Tiffany, when they were still married and happy.

The episode takes place before “The Bear,” when Carmie’s brother Mikey is alive, and Carmie is away. Ritchie and Mikey go on a road trip to Gary, Indiana. No food is cooked. It ends badly.

Is this the beginning of a prequel series without Jeremy Allen White? The episode is marked season 1, episode 1.