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Television

“The Bear” Has A Special Secret Episode Written by Starring Ebon Moss Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, It’s Called “Gary”

By Roger Friedman

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Ebon Moss Bachrach and Jon Bernthal really like spending time together.

They’re currently on Broadway starring in “Dog Day Afternoon.”

The co-stars of “The Bear” wrote and star in a secret new prequel episode of “The Bear,” which you can watch on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Merritt Weaver is a guest star. So is Gillian Jacobs as Richie’s wife, Tiffany, when they were still married and happy.

The episode takes place before “The Bear,” when Carmie’s brother Mikey is alive, and Carmie is away. Ritchie and Mikey go on a road trip to Gary, Indiana. No food is cooked. It ends badly.

Is this the beginning of a prequel series without Jeremy Allen White? The episode is marked season 1, episode 1.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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