The Devil Wears Michael Kors at Met Gala as Movie Largely Ignored by Anna Wintour: No Gaga, No Streep, No Director or Producers

You’d think Anne Hathaway or Emily Blunt would wear a dress designed by Prada at the Met Ball.

But the two stars of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” went other ways. Hathaway wore a hand painted dress by Michael Kors. Emily was blunt with a pants suit and pearls.

Stanley Tucci wore an Etro jacket to the Ball. Doesn’t Prada make tuxes?

The movie, which Anna Wintour went to great lengths to promote before its opening, was absent from the Ball. The movie only opened four days ago!

Wintour didn’t invite director David Frankel or any of the producers. Stars Meryl Streep and Lady Gaga skipped the whole event.

One reason for this cold shoulder might be the moving turning out to be a send up of Met Gala sponsors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Blunt and Justin Theroux — also not invited last night — send up the couple brutally. LOL.

Watch Anna not mention the movie again, or the cover with Meryl Streep on which Wintour appeared. She got whatever she wanted, and now it’s the Wintour of Discontent.

Anne Hathaway, by the way, was one of the best dressed in that sea of inanity. Good for her. She’s moved on, too.