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The Devil Wears Michael Kors at Met Gala as Movie Largely Ignored by Anna Wintour: No Gaga, No Streep, No Director or Producers

By Roger Friedman

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You’d think Anne Hathaway or Emily Blunt would wear a dress designed by Prada at the Met Ball.

But the two stars of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” went other ways. Hathaway wore a hand painted dress by Michael Kors. Emily was blunt with a pants suit and pearls.

Stanley Tucci wore an Etro jacket to the Ball. Doesn’t Prada make tuxes?

The movie, which Anna Wintour went to great lengths to promote before its opening, was absent from the Ball. The movie only opened four days ago!

Wintour didn’t invite director David Frankel or any of the producers. Stars Meryl Streep and Lady Gaga skipped the whole event.

One reason for this cold shoulder might be the moving turning out to be a send up of Met Gala sponsors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Blunt and Justin Theroux — also not invited last night — send up the couple brutally. LOL.

Watch Anna not mention the movie again, or the cover with Meryl Streep on which Wintour appeared. She got whatever she wanted, and now it’s the Wintour of Discontent.

Anne Hathaway, by the way, was one of the best dressed in that sea of inanity. Good for her. She’s moved on, too.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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