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Here We Go Again! Another Murdoch Will Own New York Magazine: Son James Buying it 35 Years After Dad Rupert Sold It

By Roger Friedman

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This is getting to be an old story.

Another Murdoch will likely own New York Magazine.

Rupert owned it from 1976 to 1991. Now son James is buying it from Vox Media.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the new sale. Their writer may not know that Rupert already made everyone crazy when he owned the magazine.

James Murdoch presents himself as the anti-Rupert. He has a family trust that invests in media properties separate from dad’s News Corp. James, for example, has a controlling interest in the Tribeca Film Festival. He also has the same in Art Basel. His wife invested in The Bulwark.

So what does this mean for New York Magazine? When I there in the 90s the owners were KIII. We covered Murdoch and the NY Post mercilessly. Of course, media coverage isn’t the same anymore. Very little is addressed with a hard edge — except in the Status newsletter. Everyone is so afraid of losing their job and needing one somewhere else, no one wants to come down hard on a competitor.

PS When Rupert bought New York, he forced out the creators, Clay Felker and Milton Glaser. This caused ripple effects everywhere in the mid 70s. Eventually Ed Kosner became editor in chief and did a great job. But there was horror when Rupert took over. Now there will be yawns.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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