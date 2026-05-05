Watch the Trailer for Anthony Bourdain Movie, “Tony,” About Chef-Writer’s Younger Days, with “Holdovers” Star Dominic Sessa

Matt Johnson’s “Tony” looks good, like “The Bear” writ large.

It’s the story of chef-writer Anthony Bourdain’s younger days. No adult life, or suicide, or any bad stuff.

“Tony” is the “Michael” of Bourdain movies. Dominic Sessa, of “The Holdovers,” and Antonio Banderas have a great rapport.

Shocked to receive an A24 trailer upon release. A positive sign. This should whisk away with audiences!

