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“Michael” Jackson Movie Crossing $200 Million Mark Today as Album, Singles Charts Are Dominated by Deceased Star’s Music

By Roger Friedman

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There’s no question that “Michael” remains a hit.

The Michael Jackson audience won’t stop til they get enough, apparently. The Antoine Fuqua directed film is crossing the $200 million mark today in domestic ticket sales.

The fact-plagued film — and I say that apart from other discussions of trials and accusations later in Jackson’s life — continues to draw audiences based on Jackson’s music and dancing.

Jackson currently has about a dozen singles and albums in each of the respective iTunes charts. This week, Jackson is on track to sell around 125,000 “records” including streaming. At least 45,000 are from his Number Ones greatest hits album.

The movie — despite all the reshoots and legal confusion — is a rainmaker for the Jackson Estate and his children.

Will there be a part two? Doubtful, because it will undo all of this success instantly.

A better question is, Where does this leave star Jaafar Jackson? Is he really a working actor or is playing his uncle the extent of his career? Time will tell.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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