“Michael” Jackson Movie Crossing $200 Million Mark Today as Album, Singles Charts Are Dominated by Deceased Star’s Music

There’s no question that “Michael” remains a hit.

The Michael Jackson audience won’t stop til they get enough, apparently. The Antoine Fuqua directed film is crossing the $200 million mark today in domestic ticket sales.

The fact-plagued film — and I say that apart from other discussions of trials and accusations later in Jackson’s life — continues to draw audiences based on Jackson’s music and dancing.

Jackson currently has about a dozen singles and albums in each of the respective iTunes charts. This week, Jackson is on track to sell around 125,000 “records” including streaming. At least 45,000 are from his Number Ones greatest hits album.

The movie — despite all the reshoots and legal confusion — is a rainmaker for the Jackson Estate and his children.

Will there be a part two? Doubtful, because it will undo all of this success instantly.

A better question is, Where does this leave star Jaafar Jackson? Is he really a working actor or is playing his uncle the extent of his career? Time will tell.