Paul McCartney — Not to Be Outdone by the Rolling Stones — Will Drop His Single “Home to Us” with Ringo Starr Tomorrow

It’s like a flashback to another world.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the Rolling Stones all have new music out and more coming.

McCartney plays bass on a track on the new Rolling Stones album, called “Foreign Tongues,” announced yesterday with much fanfare in Brooklyn. It’s left over from the last Stones album sessions on “Hackey Diamonds.” Paul did two of these, apparently.

Ringo has a terrific new album out, called “Long Long Road,” produced by T Bone Burnett.

Tomorrow night, Paul will drop a new single called “Home to Us,” from his “Boys of Dungeon Lane” album. It’s the second time he and Ringo have sung together on a post-Beatles song. The album comes out May 29th, basically the 60th anniversary of “Sgt Pepper.”

What a time to still be alive! I fully expect this gang never to stop making new music!

PS Paul is the musical guest on “SNL” May 16th!