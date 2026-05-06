Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Donate
Movies

Watch Trailer: John Travolta’s Vanity Film “Propeller One Way Night Coach” Showing in Cannes, Kid’s Movie for Apple TV

By Roger Friedman

Share

Somehow the Cannes Film Festival has allowed in a movie premiering on Apple TV.

John Travolta’s “Propeller One Way Night Coach” looks like a sweet film about a kid getting to fly across the country.

It’s Travolta’s first ever directed project. The production is stylized early 60s, very “Mad Men” or “Mrs. Maisel.” They either shot it at the old TWA Terminal at JFK or faked it.

Yes, even with Scientology center ambushes in vogue, John, daughter Ella Bleu, and this gang will walk the red carpet next week. Cannes doesn’t allow movies made for Netflix, Amazon, or any other streamer, so it’s unclear how this one passed muster.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com