Watch Trailer: John Travolta’s Vanity Film “Propeller One Way Night Coach” Showing in Cannes, Kid’s Movie for Apple TV

Somehow the Cannes Film Festival has allowed in a movie premiering on Apple TV.

John Travolta’s “Propeller One Way Night Coach” looks like a sweet film about a kid getting to fly across the country.

It’s Travolta’s first ever directed project. The production is stylized early 60s, very “Mad Men” or “Mrs. Maisel.” They either shot it at the old TWA Terminal at JFK or faked it.

Yes, even with Scientology center ambushes in vogue, John, daughter Ella Bleu, and this gang will walk the red carpet next week. Cannes doesn’t allow movies made for Netflix, Amazon, or any other streamer, so it’s unclear how this one passed muster.

