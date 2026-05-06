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Mariah’s Lambs Will Be Sheepish: Carey Sticking with Gamma Records, Making Next Album, Signing Fashion Deal

By Roger Friedman
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Mariah Carey attends 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

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Mariah Carey’s “lambs” got all excited on social media.

They thought she was leaving Gamma Records, her current home (and also, sadly, home to Kanye West).

But I’m told Mariah will be trilling again for Gamma. Sources tell me she’s recording her new album for the label now.

The word also is that Mariah’s signed some kind of fashion deal we’ll be hearing about soon. Considering her whole “lamb” association, it should be for shearling coats.

Mariah doesn’t have a lot of options for labels aside from Gamma. She’s been everywhere– Sony, Virgin, etc. Her albums don’t sell like they used to — “Here for It All,” her album from this year, was a dud. But Gamma has money — they’re backed by Apple Music and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries — and the people there, like label chief Larry Jackson, believe in her.

“Here for It All” suffered from poor song selection and execution. Maybe all the parties involved have learned some lessons from that experience.

Meantime, like all of us, Mariah is downsizing. She’s selling her Tribeca penthouse for $29 million. She may even cut back on being carried from one room to another. But don’t expect to see her on the subway anytime soon!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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