Mariah’s Lambs Will Be Sheepish: Carey Sticking with Gamma Records, Making Next Album, Signing Fashion Deal

Mariah Carey’s “lambs” got all excited on social media.

They thought she was leaving Gamma Records, her current home (and also, sadly, home to Kanye West).

But I’m told Mariah will be trilling again for Gamma. Sources tell me she’s recording her new album for the label now.

The word also is that Mariah’s signed some kind of fashion deal we’ll be hearing about soon. Considering her whole “lamb” association, it should be for shearling coats.

Mariah doesn’t have a lot of options for labels aside from Gamma. She’s been everywhere– Sony, Virgin, etc. Her albums don’t sell like they used to — “Here for It All,” her album from this year, was a dud. But Gamma has money — they’re backed by Apple Music and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries — and the people there, like label chief Larry Jackson, believe in her.

“Here for It All” suffered from poor song selection and execution. Maybe all the parties involved have learned some lessons from that experience.

Meantime, like all of us, Mariah is downsizing. She’s selling her Tribeca penthouse for $29 million. She may even cut back on being carried from one room to another. But don’t expect to see her on the subway anytime soon!