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Cannes Film Festival Plays Celeb Desperation Cards Inviting Vin Diesel, Cast of “Fast and Furious” for Red Carpet 25th Anniversary

By Roger Friedman

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I do feel bad for this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

With no big American releases, the Festival is scraping around to find celebrities for its red carpets.

Just announced: a 25th anniversary showing of the first “Fast and Furious” movie. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and the late Paul Walker’s daughter will walk the carpet. No word of director Rob Cohen attending the showing. But that would be problematic considering his massive stomach churning legal problems. (Look ’em up, I can’t get into it.)

“The Fast and the Furious” would never have been shown in Cannes, cry critics, under any other circumstances. It would be beneath them.

To make matters worse, the screening will be at the Palais du Festivals, albeit at 11:45pm. This might have worked if it were shown on the beach, at the Cinema du Plages.

Sacre bleu! But so far the festival, which starts next Tuesday, is relying on B movies like the new one directed by John Travolta, of all people. And they’ve got James Gray, the American director still looking for a hit after 25 years. There are no marquee names coming like Spielberg, Scorsese, Coen, or Anderson.

Timing is everything with film festivals. I’m sure Cannes will return next year with beaucoup of stars!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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