Beatles Reunite: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Combine on Nostalgic, Bouncy Ode to Liverpool “Home to Us” (Listen)

Paul and Ringo, together again.

The two living Beatles have had some collaborations over the years. But the new song, “Home to Us,” is their best.

It’s a nostalgic ode to Liverpool, their home town, so meaningful now they’re each in their 80s and have lost their best mates.

The pair sing together. Paul playing his bass, and Ringo’s hitting those drums. It’s a perfect duet.

Where this will get played? Of course on Sirius XM 18, but I hope FM stations will pick it up. It’s already on repeat here!

“Home to Us” is included on Paul’s new album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” coming on May 29th.