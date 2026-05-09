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Box Office: Billie Eilish Beats Sheep Hard and Soft in Thurs-Friday Opening, “Prada” Still Fashionable, “Michael” Don’t Stop

By Roger Friedman

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What was the Billie Eilish concert movie made for?

Apparently, so I could write “Billie Beats Sheep” as a headline.

The concert film, “Hit Me Hard and Soft” blew away its direct competitor for a Friday opening.

Eilish sheared “The Sheep Detectives” by half a million dollars — $4.5 mil to $4.1 million for the two days of previews and screenings.

But keep in mind, the sheep may yet recover and pull the wool over Billie’s eyes. Wait and see how things go today and tomorrow.

“Michael” don’t stop. The fact-free musical biopic picked up $9 million more last night.

Meantime, “Prada” remains fashionable. On Friday, “Devil 2” took in almost $10 million, driving its total to $111.6 million in just 9 days. You know this means we will see a third chapter without a doubt and without even asking. And then a TV miniseries, no doubt. And more popcorn buckets shaped liked unlikely objects.

As for those Sheep: it’s a real sign of the times that the Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” is used in the trailer. This, in the same week that a Sephora has come to occupy the former bar and rock club Continental Divide in the East Village.

What other horrors are in store for us?

keep refreshing…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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