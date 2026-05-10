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The Mighty Candice Bergen Turns 80 with Aplomb, Steals Charming Instagram Video for Vogue with Editorial Director Daughter

By Roger Friedman

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Candice Bergen is such a star, so funny, and a great beauty.

Happy 80th birthday!

Vogue has posted a video to its Instagram page of Candice with daughter Chloe Malle (her father was legendary director Louis Malle), editorial director of Vogue. P

The post is about Mother’s Day, not Bergen’s birthday. But she steals the show, as usual. If Chloe posts more of these, Vogue will get some readers!

A zillion Emmy awards and lots of accolades– all deserved. Plus plenty of terrific movies including an Oscar nomination for “Starting Over.” She’s sensational with Meryl Streep in “Let Them All Talk” and has a disarming turn in “The Meyerowitz Stories” — not to mention “The Group,” “Carnal Knowledge,” “Rich and Famous,” and “Miss Congeniality.”

Bravo!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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