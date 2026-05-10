The Mighty Candice Bergen Turns 80 with Aplomb, Steals Charming Instagram Video for Vogue with Editorial Director Daughter

Candice Bergen is such a star, so funny, and a great beauty.

Happy 80th birthday!

Vogue has posted a video to its Instagram page of Candice with daughter Chloe Malle (her father was legendary director Louis Malle), editorial director of Vogue. P

The post is about Mother’s Day, not Bergen’s birthday. But she steals the show, as usual. If Chloe posts more of these, Vogue will get some readers!

A zillion Emmy awards and lots of accolades– all deserved. Plus plenty of terrific movies including an Oscar nomination for “Starting Over.” She’s sensational with Meryl Streep in “Let Them All Talk” and has a disarming turn in “The Meyerowitz Stories” — not to mention “The Group,” “Carnal Knowledge,” “Rich and Famous,” and “Miss Congeniality.”

Bravo!