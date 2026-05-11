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More Fake AI Songs on iTunes Top 100 Including Neveah Soul, River Bottom Audio: You Can Tell Because They’re All Too Loud

By Roger Friedman

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The AI infiltration continues on iTunes.

It’s really obnoxious and offensive given that there’s so much great live music out there by humans. Check out Judith Owens’ new jazz album, or Noah Kahan on “SNL” or Bruce Springsteen at MSG, or Sting at the Met Opera this June.)

Fake “IngaRose” has the number 4 single with “Celebrate Me.” Fake “Eddie Dalton” is still in the top 20.

Is this a manipulation of iTunes or are people just stupid?

There are some entries this week, too. You can tell because AI songs are TOO LOUD. They’re mixed like they’re shouting at you.

There’s something called Neveah Soul, another called River Bottom Audio Co. Also, Ragal Ironbull, Ash Reed Music, Motionless In White & Corey Taylor, Bob Dominator, CortexUS, Saxboy Billy, and Sheena Taylor.

Did I miss anything?

A lot of these are made on something called Suno, a platform that threatens to destroy the music business. It’s owned by a guy named Mikey Shulman. He’s not a disruptor. He’s a killer. Don’t be charmed by euphemisms. A fifth of the iTunes top 20 is fake now. More are coming…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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