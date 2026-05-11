More Fake AI Songs on iTunes Top 100 Including Neveah Soul, River Bottom Audio: You Can Tell Because They’re All Too Loud

The AI infiltration continues on iTunes.

It’s really obnoxious and offensive given that there’s so much great live music out there by humans. Check out Judith Owens’ new jazz album, or Noah Kahan on “SNL” or Bruce Springsteen at MSG, or Sting at the Met Opera this June.)

Fake “IngaRose” has the number 4 single with “Celebrate Me.” Fake “Eddie Dalton” is still in the top 20.

Is this a manipulation of iTunes or are people just stupid?

There are some entries this week, too. You can tell because AI songs are TOO LOUD. They’re mixed like they’re shouting at you.

There’s something called Neveah Soul, another called River Bottom Audio Co. Also, Ragal Ironbull, Ash Reed Music, Motionless In White & Corey Taylor, Bob Dominator, CortexUS, Saxboy Billy, and Sheena Taylor.

Did I miss anything?

A lot of these are made on something called Suno, a platform that threatens to destroy the music business. It’s owned by a guy named Mikey Shulman. He’s not a disruptor. He’s a killer. Don’t be charmed by euphemisms. A fifth of the iTunes top 20 is fake now. More are coming…