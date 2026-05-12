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Weird Al Yankovic is Getting a Broadway Musical with Original Songs, Directed by Tony Winner Alex Timbers

By Roger Friedman

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Now, this is a show I’d like to see.

Weird Al Yankovic is coming to Broadway with a new musical.

He’s written the songs with Scott Brown and Anthony King, of “Beetlejuice” fame.

Al is famous for his parody songs. He’s always hilarious. No word on a lot of details but Alex Timbers is directing. He’s got a Tony or two.

The musical, called “Dare to Be Stupid,” will feature songs from Yankovic’s unparalleled catalog spanning more than four decades — works that have parodied, celebrated, and cheerfully outlasted virtually every genre and cultural moment of the modern era – including “White & Nerdy” (a parody of Chamillionaire’s “Ridin’”), “Amish Paradise” (a parody of Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”), “Eat It” (a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”), “Smells Like Nirvana” (a parody of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”), and “Like a Surgeon” (a parody of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin”).

“Ever since I was a middle-aged man, I’ve always wanted to be a part of the New York theatre community,” says Yankovic in a press release. “Plus, the one thing people always say about Broadway is that it’s ‘severely lacking in Weird Al-based entertainment,’ and I think this musical should fix that problem immediately.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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