Thriller: Paris Jackson Wins Major Court Case Against Michael Jackson’s Estate — They Must Return $625,000 from Payouts

Years ago, when she was a little girl, it was Paris Jackson who blew the whistle on her aunts and uncles when they kidnapped her grandmother.

So it’s no surprise that Paris, 28, Michael’s second oldest child, has now prevailed in her court case against her father’s estate.

The same judge, Mitchell Beckloff, approved Paris’s mother’s parental rights in 2009. Judge Beckloff has been weighing in on Michael’s estate for almost 20 years.

Today, he ruled that the Estate run by John Branca and John McClain must return to the heirs $625,000 in unauthorized fees. They also have to pay Paris’s legal bills.

Judge Beckloff acknowledged that the Estate had done a fine job making money for Michael’s heirs. But he’s now put in place a reporting schedule and rules about fees to anyone being approved in advance.

Paris is the first of Michael’s heirs to successfully question Branca and McClain’s decisions. This won’t be the last time she holds their feet to the fire.

It was stressed that neither Branca nor McClain had benefited from the fees, which now must be returned.

“Paris has always been focused on what’s best for her family and this ruling is a massive win for them. After years of delay, the Jackson family will finally get the transparency and accountability measures Paris has fought for,” a spokesperson for Paris said in a statement. “The Jackson Estate is supposed to be a prudent, fiscally responsible entity that supports the Jackson family — not a slush fund to help John Branca live out his Hollywood mogul fantasies. After months of engaging in sexist, scorched-earth tactics against a beneficiary, it’s time for John Branca to acknowledge his many missteps and act in the best interest of the family he has a fiduciary duty to protect.”

The Estate’s response to the ruling:

“While the Court has previously approved several other bonuses to outside counsel over the years for their extraordinary services, and this was the first time they were the subject of objections, the Executors have always understood that legal fees are subject to court approval and have always required outside counsel to agree to return any funds to the estate if the payments were not approved. And, to be clear, none of the $625,000 in bonuses — which represent only a small fraction of the Estate’s expenses for the period in question — were paid to the Executors, and the court did not in any way say that the Executors had made any inappropriate payments to themselves. Ultimately, while we disagree with the decision, we fully respect it and plan to move forward accordingly.”

More to come…