Breaking! Justin Baldoni and Wife Emily Speak for the First Time About Blake Lively Lawsuits: Watch Video

UPDATING

Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily have posted their first ever comments about Blake Lively and the lawsuits surrounding “It Ends with Us.”

In the video, the couple say they are “healing” from the experience of having their names dragged through the mud by Blake Lively. They can’t believe “it was designed as a fight for women.”

The couple is “feeling immense gratitude” but that “doesn’t negate the injustice and pain” they’ve experienced.

See below.