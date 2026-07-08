Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood Give a Surprise Performance of New Song from New Rolling Stones Album in London (Watch)

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, the Rolling Stones members in London tonight surprised fans.

At a listening party for the new Stones album, “Foreign Tongues,” the guys put on a performance of a new song. As you can see below, they sounded great even though Keith Richards wasn’t with them.

Here’s the report from their Twitter account: “Some very lucky fans won a place at a special listening party at Metropolis Studios in London yesterday, where the Stones recorded their new album, Foreign Tongues.

“Fans traveled from around the world, including Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Australia, to hear the album in full, ahead of its release on Friday. With Keith busy promoting the record in the US, Mick and Ronnie joined host Matt Everitt for a conversation about the making of the album and much more.”

“Foreign Tongues” is a sensational album. It arrives Thursday at midnight full of cool tracks like this one, “Ringing Hollow.”