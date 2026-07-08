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Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood Give a Surprise Performance of New Song from New Rolling Stones Album in London (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

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Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, the Rolling Stones members in London tonight surprised fans.

At a listening party for the new Stones album, “Foreign Tongues,” the guys put on a performance of a new song. As you can see below, they sounded great even though Keith Richards wasn’t with them.

Here’s the report from their Twitter account: “Some very lucky fans won a place at a special listening party at Metropolis Studios in London yesterday, where the Stones recorded their new album, Foreign Tongues.

“Fans traveled from around the world, including Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Australia, to hear the album in full, ahead of its release on Friday. With Keith busy promoting the record in the US, Mick and Ronnie joined host Matt Everitt for a conversation about the making of the album and much more.”

“Foreign Tongues” is a sensational album. It arrives Thursday at midnight full of cool tracks like this one, “Ringing Hollow.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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