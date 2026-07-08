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2026 Emmys: “Euphoria,” Stars Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney Snubbed, Only Zendaya Makes the List, Jeremy Allen White Also Out

By Roger Friedman

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Big snubs from the Emmy Awards!

“Euphoria” was left out of Best Drama. Stars Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney were also omitted. Colman Domingo is in as Guest Actor in a Drama.

Only Zendaya made the cut.

For “The Bear,” no Jeremy Allen White, the actual star. The show was nominated for Best Comedy — which it won’t win since it’s not a comedy. And Ayo Edibiri was nominated for Best Actress, Comedy.

But from “The Bear,” Rob Reiner received a nomination for Guest Actor in a Comedy. He will win, hands down. Jamie Lee Curtis was nominated for Guest Actress in a Comedy. But none of the other regular cast in that show, including Ebon Moss Bacharach, or Liza Colon, who presented the nominations today and is a past winner.

Some other snubs: no Selena Gomez or Steve Martin from “Only Murders.” No supporting players from “Only Murders” either. 

Also, no nomination for Paul Anthony Kelly who played JFK Jr in “Love Story.” Sarah Pidgeon was nominated for Best Actress, Constance Zimmer for supporting. No one else.

Congrats to Tom Pelprey, from “Task,” Best Supporting Actor in “Task,” the HBO drama.

“The Pitt,” “Hacks,” and “Widow’s Bay” led with the most nominations– 25, 24, 19 respectively.

“Saturday Night Live” received 11 nominations but none for the main cast. Nothing for Ashley Padilla, the show’s MVP this year! I’m calling the president of FIFA!

My biggest issue: Only two noms for actors in “The Gilded Age”– Carrie Coon as Bertha, and Merrett Weaver as Guest star. None of the male actors? Are you kidding? No Christine Baranski or Cynthia Nixon? So many great performances on that show!

Here’s a partial list.

keep refreshing…

Lead actress ltd series
Claire Danes, Sally Field, Carey Mulligan, Sarah Pidgeon, Sarah Snook

Lead actor ltd series
Riz Ahmed, Jason Bateman, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Matthew Rhys

Ltd series
All Her Fault, Beast in Me, Beef, DTF ST Louis, Love Story

Lead actor comedy
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Steve Carell, Matthew Rhys, Jason Segel, Martin Short

Lead actress comedy
Quinta Brunton, Ayo Edibiri, Elle Fanning, Lisa Kudrow, Jean Smart,

Comedy Series
Abbott, The Bear, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders, Shrinking, Widow’s Bay

Lead actress drama
Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell, Rea Seahorn, Zendaya

Lead actor drama
Sterling K Brown, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, Rufus Swell, Noah Wyle

Best drama
The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, Knight of 7 Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses, Your Friends and Neighbors

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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