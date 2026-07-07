Ed Sheeran Plans for Chart Comeback Signing at Interscope Records, Leaving Catalog of Hits Behind at Atlantic/Warner

Ed Sheeran is plotting his comeback as a chart topping pop star.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sheeran is signing with Universal’s Interscope Records after leaving Atlantic Records in March.

Sheeran must have been eager to leave Atlantic. He’s leaving behind his catalog of hits like “Perfect,” “Shape of You,” and “The A List.” They will stay with Atlantic for the time being.

The carrot topped pop singer just played a show in Denver last Saturday night after attending pal Taylor Swift’s wedding-zilla in New York. He’s kind of sauntering through a tour that takes him next to Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on July 18th. So far, ticket sales are moderate to good.

Sheeran had a hot run of chart-topping singles and albums for several years. But a lawsuit — which he won — over his song “Thinking Out Loud” — did him some damage. His life also changed, as he married and had children.

Interscope is the home of Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish among others. He couldn’t be in a better place to get on track with a new album and back on the charts.

Sounds “perfect.”