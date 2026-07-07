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Ed Sheeran Plans for Chart Comeback Signing at Interscope Records, Leaving Catalog of Hits Behind at Atlantic/Warner

By Roger Friedman

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Ed Sheeran is plotting his comeback as a chart topping pop star.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sheeran is signing with Universal’s Interscope Records after leaving Atlantic Records in March.

Sheeran must have been eager to leave Atlantic. He’s leaving behind his catalog of hits like “Perfect,” “Shape of You,” and “The A List.” They will stay with Atlantic for the time being.

The carrot topped pop singer just played a show in Denver last Saturday night after attending pal Taylor Swift’s wedding-zilla in New York. He’s kind of sauntering through a tour that takes him next to Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on July 18th. So far, ticket sales are moderate to good.

Sheeran had a hot run of chart-topping singles and albums for several years. But a lawsuit — which he won — over his song “Thinking Out Loud” — did him some damage. His life also changed, as he married and had children.

Interscope is the home of Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish among others. He couldn’t be in a better place to get on track with a new album and back on the charts.

Sounds “perfect.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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