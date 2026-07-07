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James Franco, Canceled After $2 Mil Sex Case: Comeback is Stage Play About Acquitted Accused Murderer Actor Robert Blake (Video)

By Roger Friedman

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Once upon a time, James Franco played the Wizard of Oz.

He also directed himself in a number of projects which suggested he was gay, which he was not.

Franco is now notorious for settling a $2.2 million lawsuit from former female acting students he slept with, and from having acting exercises in which the women were naked. Two students alleged in their class action suit that they and others were coerced into filming overt sexual acts by Franco and his partners. In interviews Franco admitted to sleeping with students.

Now, to polish up his image, Franco has written and directs himself in a piece of “experimental theater” in which he plays the late actor Robert Blake. Blake, who starred in “Baretta” on TV, became a pariah much like Franco when he was acquitted in 2005 of murdering his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, in 2001.

In “Desert Films,” Franco plays Blake who’s playing his character from David Lynch’s “Lost Highway.” He seems to be booking very small theaters in towns where no one knows his recent history. It’s a far cry from his halcyon days more than a decade ago when he co-hosted the Oscars (and got hostile reviews) the same year he was nominated for “127 Hours.”

The last time Franco was on stage was on Broadway, in the very short lived, and panned, adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men.”

According to the Santa Barbara Independent, the play involves Franco taping another (male) actor, playing a kidnap victim, to a chair. The paper called the production “an unexpected tarantella of offbeat intensity and peculiar comedy.”

Franco’s Instagram page indicates he’s still plying that $2 million lawsuit smile with clueless ladies at autograph sessions. He also keeps adding odd videos he’s being chased by someone. Maybe it’s the ghost of Bonny Bakley.

PS Don’t think there’s no reward for all this: Franco was just honored at the lesser known Sardinia, Italy festival with a prize for his career. You can’t make this stuff up.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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