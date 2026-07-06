Weekend Music: Madonna Secures Top 3 Albums on iTunes, Beyonce Struggles to Get Her “Morning Dew,” Taylor Shakes It Off

Madonna should be in utter shock this morning.

Her “Confessions II” is holding the top three spots on the iTunes album chart.

At Number 1 and 2 are slightly different versions, one with a couple of extra tracks.

At Number 3, there’s a digital only instrumental version that gives due to producer Stuart Price. My favorite track is still “Betrayal,” which you can hear at 53:00. (See below.)

But three spots! Madonna is waking up from a chart coma that went on for 21 years. What a turnaround!

But this may be all part of the topsy turvy world of pop. Madonna prepared her fans for weeks for this album, even appearing in Times Square. People scoffed, but she really targeted her audience.

Guess who didn’t? Beyonce. She dropped a surprise single on Saturday, which was a bad idea. The July 4th and patriotic songs had a grip on streaming and downloading.

The result is that it’s Monday afternoon and “Morning Dew (Donk)” is nowhere on Spotify. It’s number 4 on iTunes and Apple streaming. Doesn’t bode well for the future of this single or the “BDAY” anniversary album it’s on come September.

And yes, Taylor Swift’s sales seem to have dropped with news of her wedding. The only piece still selling is her “Toy Story 5” single. But with the exception of her recent “Showgirl” album, all the rest of the catalog is gone from the charts.

Thursday night brings the Rolling Stones album, “Foreign Tongues,” which is a knockout. Get in on the ground floor!

