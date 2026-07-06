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Weekend Music: Madonna Secures Top 3 Albums on iTunes, Beyonce Struggles to Get Her “Morning Dew,” Taylor Shakes It Off

By Roger Friedman

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Madonna should be in utter shock this morning.

Her “Confessions II” is holding the top three spots on the iTunes album chart.

At Number 1 and 2 are slightly different versions, one with a couple of extra tracks.

At Number 3, there’s a digital only instrumental version that gives due to producer Stuart Price. My favorite track is still “Betrayal,” which you can hear at 53:00. (See below.)

But three spots! Madonna is waking up from a chart coma that went on for 21 years. What a turnaround!

But this may be all part of the topsy turvy world of pop. Madonna prepared her fans for weeks for this album, even appearing in Times Square. People scoffed, but she really targeted her audience.

Guess who didn’t? Beyonce. She dropped a surprise single on Saturday, which was a bad idea. The July 4th and patriotic songs had a grip on streaming and downloading.

The result is that it’s Monday afternoon and “Morning Dew (Donk)” is nowhere on Spotify. It’s number 4 on iTunes and Apple streaming. Doesn’t bode well for the future of this single or the “BDAY” anniversary album it’s on come September.

And yes, Taylor Swift’s sales seem to have dropped with news of her wedding. The only piece still selling is her “Toy Story 5” single. But with the exception of her recent “Showgirl” album, all the rest of the catalog is gone from the charts.

Thursday night brings the Rolling Stones album, “Foreign Tongues,” which is a knockout. Get in on the ground floor!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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