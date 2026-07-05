CBS Sunday Morning Bravely Stands Up to Bari Weiss, Ellisons with David Martin Piece About the Censorship of “Stars and Stripes” Newspaper (Video)

Considering what’s been going on at CBS News these days, today’s Sunday Morning lead story was a pleasant surprise.

David Martin, who’s 83, and just about the end of real CBS News journalists, turned in a stunning report on the Stars and Stripes newspaper.

Turns out Pete Hegseth and his Department of War have been censoring the legendary newspaper. They got the paper’s ombudsman fired. This story should be seen by everyone, immediately. Outrageous.

PS Does David Martin have enough awards? His continued presence on TV is a pleasure. He and his producers have really stood up to Bari Weiss and the Ellisons. They deserve our thanks!