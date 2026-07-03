Amy Schumer Jokes About Not Being Invited to Taylor Swift- Travis Kelce Gang Bang Celeb Wedding: “Why weren’t we allowed in?”

Amy Schumer is a breath of fresh air, most of the time.

She is today, gently poking fun of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rat-f**k of a wedding at Madison Square Garden.

The 1,000 guests included 1,000 celebrities, many of whom have nothing to do with the couple. They were just famous, and in town. You could sort of see 300 guests, with friends, family and a couple of celebrities. But the Garden audience was more miscellaneous than an Elton John concert.

Schumer, always hilarious, posted two photos. One, showing her and actor Michael Cera getting married in the TV series “Life is Beth,” had the caption: “Ok, so why weren’t we allowed in?”

The second, of Amy dressed kind of in gardening garb with a fanny pack, reads, with intentional misspellings and typos: “Rehersal dinner was sick. Who know was she has planned for us tonight.”

It’s just good to see someone famous calling out this fatuous cry for attention. I love a good cynic! Bravo, Amy!