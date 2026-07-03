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Watch: NYPD Chief Timothy Beaudette Calling Out Taylor Swift Lyrics Outside MSG This Morning — Overtime Pay was Never So Good

By Roger Friedman

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It’s July 4th weekend, so Manhattan South precinct chief Timothy Beaudette isn’t bhtusy, really.

He’s been filmed by the NYPD outside Madison Square Garden, calling out Taylor Swift lyrics on a megaphone.

Beaudette’s obviously part of the 130 cops Swift is paying to stand security for her wedding tonight.

Luckily, Manhattan South has no crime, so the cops have time to join the circus. Wouldn’t it be funny if the Russian couple from the Empire State Building popped up on top of the Garden tonight?

Maybe Beaudette and friends get some swag from the event, as well, like a free CD.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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