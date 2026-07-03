Watch: NYPD Chief Timothy Beaudette Calling Out Taylor Swift Lyrics Outside MSG This Morning — Overtime Pay was Never So Good

It’s July 4th weekend, so Manhattan South precinct chief Timothy Beaudette isn’t bhtusy, really.

He’s been filmed by the NYPD outside Madison Square Garden, calling out Taylor Swift lyrics on a megaphone.

Beaudette’s obviously part of the 130 cops Swift is paying to stand security for her wedding tonight.

Luckily, Manhattan South has no crime, so the cops have time to join the circus. Wouldn’t it be funny if the Russian couple from the Empire State Building popped up on top of the Garden tonight?

Maybe Beaudette and friends get some swag from the event, as well, like a free CD.