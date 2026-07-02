Disgraced Actor Kevin Spacey Reduced to Selling a $250 Classless Class Ring Online Emblazoned with Letters “FU,” Made of Unknown Materials

Before he was disgraced in sex scandals, Kevin Spacey was a movie star.

He actually has two Oscars, a Tony, and other awards.

But now that no one in Hollywood will hire him, Spacey has been reduced to Trump-like direct mail theatrics.

He’s selling what’s described as a class ring in two versions — regular and collectible. The former is $150, the latter $250.

The ring is emblazoned with the letters “FU.” Classy class ring!

There’s no mention of the materials involved, but maybe he melted down his awards. I doubt it, though. My high school class ring — from 100 years ago — looks better.

Spacey’s latest movie, “1780,” went straight to video without reviews. Also, his late father was a Neo-Nazi.