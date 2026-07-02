Trump Posts Lame AI Video Posing as “Doctor” Treating Fake Enemies Rosie O’Donnell, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, More

This couldn’t be worse, more lame, or stupid.

Donald Trump has posted an AI video in which he’s a “Doctor” — ha ha — treating patients for not liking him.

The “patients” are his enemies — like Rosie O’Donnell, Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, John Leguizamo, etc.

The AI is very bad. The celebrities he thinks he’s mocking couldn’t be more inauthentic looking.

But this is how the president of the United States is celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday.The forefathers are rolling in their graves. They could never have envisioned this is how things would be back when they fought to create this country.

On the upside, at least he’s not sleeping in the video.