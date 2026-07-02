Confirmed: Taylor Swift’s Pal Este Haim Will Return Favor from New Year’s Eve Wedding and Perform at Mega Bash Tomorrow with Stevie Nicks

We are drawing closer to the most important wedding since Kim Kardashian married…everyone.

Tomorrow is the date for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s $20 million extravaganza at Madison Square Garden. The tacky event’s theme is “Look at me,” with guests totaling 1,000 at the world’s most famous venue in the center of the biggest city in America.

Also, it will be one hundred and twenty five degrees.

But wait — I can tell you that speculation about Stevie Nicks singing something at the wedding is confirmed.

Also, Este Haim, of the sister group HAIM, is going to perform. Haim and Nicks are pals, and may sing together, I am told.

Este could bring up her sisters. Taylor and Este are beste friends, you know. Taylor and Stevie attended Este’s wedding back on New Year’s Eve.

Este, you know, is also an actress, appearing in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” and briefly in “One Battle After Another.”

I don’t really understand the HAIM career. Their biggest hit, “The Wire,” was from 2013. They don’t really have a breakout hit. It’s surprising they don’t. Maybe they should record one of Taylor’s songs.

Anyway, sounds like fun. And good for Stevie: you must have younger friends as you age. These girls are her spiritual children!

PS Send the video to me at showbiz411@gmail.com. All confidential.

