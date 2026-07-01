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Watch: Famed Actor Danny Glover and Family Tell NBC’s Lester Holt He Has Alzheimer’s Disease, Cites “Places in the Heart” as Favorite Movie

By Roger Friedman

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Four time Emmy nominee Danny Glover tells NBC’s Lester Holt he has Alzheimer’s Disease.

Glover was diagnosed in 2022, around the time he won a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Motion Picture Academy. He was given a Lifetime Achievement Oscar.

Glover became an overnight sensation on Broadway in 1982, starring in Athol Fugard’s “Master Harold and the Boys,” a role he reprised in 2003. After his Broadway launch, he went on to star in four “Lethal Weapon” movies.

He tells Holt that his favorite movie was Robert Benton’s “Places in the Heart,” starring Sally Field. Some of his other great roles were in movies like “Grand Canyon,” “A Rage in Harlem,” and “Dreamgirls.” Years after “Places in the Heart,” he played Sally Field’s love interest on TV in “Brothers and Sisters.”

Alzheimer’s is cruel and you can see it’s already taken its toll on Glover. At least for now he knows how much his acting and political activism have meant to everyone.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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