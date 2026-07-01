Watch: Famed Actor Danny Glover and Family Tell NBC’s Lester Holt He Has Alzheimer’s Disease, Cites “Places in the Heart” as Favorite Movie

Four time Emmy nominee Danny Glover tells NBC’s Lester Holt he has Alzheimer’s Disease.

Glover was diagnosed in 2022, around the time he won a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Motion Picture Academy. He was given a Lifetime Achievement Oscar.

Glover became an overnight sensation on Broadway in 1982, starring in Athol Fugard’s “Master Harold and the Boys,” a role he reprised in 2003. After his Broadway launch, he went on to star in four “Lethal Weapon” movies.

He tells Holt that his favorite movie was Robert Benton’s “Places in the Heart,” starring Sally Field. Some of his other great roles were in movies like “Grand Canyon,” “A Rage in Harlem,” and “Dreamgirls.” Years after “Places in the Heart,” he played Sally Field’s love interest on TV in “Brothers and Sisters.”

Alzheimer’s is cruel and you can see it’s already taken its toll on Glover. At least for now he knows how much his acting and political activism have meant to everyone.

