We Knew It, We Know Her: Taylor Swift Will Actually Have $20 Mil Wedding at Madison Square Garden, in Sweltering Heat with Possible Thunderstorms

As Robert Cray sang so well, The forecast calls for pain.

Tonight and tomorrow, temperatures in New York will be sweltering. Lightning and thunder are expected Friday afternoon.

That’s about when Taylor Swift will say I do to Travis Kelce — and vice versa. Cost of the wedding actually happening at Madison Square Garden: $20 million.

According to reports, the rehearsal dinner for 100 guests will take place in the Theater at Madison Garden. Then the wedding will kick off Friday afternoon for 1,000 guests. Swift and friends will put on a big concert with a specially built stage. Pictures from the scene indicate she’s building a massive garden with a castle inside the Garden.

What’s the over/under on this marriage? For $20 million, she has to hope it lasts at least 20 years. But Kelce will return to football and Swift — even if she starts a family — won’t stop recording and touring. Usually all of that is a bad mix. So let’s cross fingers for them.

Swift and Kelce could have an elegant wedding — like at the Waldorf — or an intimate one. They could have low-keyed the whole thing. But what would be the point? Soon we’ll find out she sold the rights — maybe to Disney, where she does a lot of business, or to People magazine — and there could even be a bootleg soundtrack by Monday.

Me? I’m checking StubHub for scalped tickets.

BTW, tonight Madonna releases her latest album. She may be overshadowed by the wedding. It’s pretty hard to put Madonna in a corner, unless, of course, she’s performing at the concert!

PS NY Post headline for sure — “Wedding Taylor-Made”