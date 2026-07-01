Is It A Christopher Nolan Summer Again? “Oppenheimer” Director Unveils Final Trailer for “The Odyssey” Starring Matt Damon, Cast of Thousands

Here comes Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

This could be the director’s second big summer after “Oppenheimer” was such a hit in 2023. Of course, “Barbie” helped, too. “The Odyssey” could have been “Kenodyssey.”

Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and dozens more star in this epic telling of Homer’s epic poem.

Coming July 17th. btw Homer has rights to “The Iliad,” and CAA is negotiating now.