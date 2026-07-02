Tom Brady Seen Getting IV Hydration The Morning After Michael Rubin Fanatics Party in the Hamptons Underscores His Sketchy Decisions

Michael Rubin, who owns the sports garmento company Fanatics, threw his annual “white” party yesterday in the Hamptons.

Today he posted a picture of himself and guests including Tom Brady, the Knicks’ Karl Anthony Towns, and Jordyn Woods receiving actual IV hydration. He joked in the comments that it was “rehab.”

Brady underscores his legacy as one of the least good decision makers of all time. Check out the bandage on his arm where the needle went in.

Rubin is a happy man. He has millions of dollars and all the sports paraphernalia anyone could want. He doesn’t realize that his gazillion dollar home looks like an airline terminal or actual hospital. (See the photo below – doesn’t that look like a conference room?)

It’s kind of hilarious. Rubin shares a predilection for artist George Condo with the late convicted Hollywood money manager Dana Giacchetto. In the end, Giacchetto had to sell all his Condos after he was indicted for bilking clients of $14 million back in 2000. Something about Condo attracts the nouveau riche. Rubin commissioned Condo to make his invitations. So you could say Condo was Cooperative.

The White Party, as he calls it, also recalls the heyday of Sean Diddy Combs, who threw the exact same gatherings 20 years ago with many of the same guests (Kardashians, rappers, and so on — you won’t find the literati of the old Hamptons there).

The only difference was the baby lotion.

Of course Martha Stewart and her bestie Snoop Dogg attended the party. From what I’ve heard, Martha may have been near unneeded medical equipment at the conclusion of the Knicks ticker tape parade. She did take a picture with an ambulance. I heard she may have used it as quick transportation out of the melee. Smart!

Hey — it’s all business, and it works!