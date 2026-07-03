Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Were Actually Welcomed to Hamptons “White” Party by Stars Like Leonardo DiCaprio, Martha Stewart, Alicia Keys (Video)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — fresh from gifting billions — were welcome guests at the White Party in the Hamptons on July 1st.

Of course, they are White. The Whitest.

A couple who should be pariahs mingled with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Martha Stewart, and Alicia Keys — who performed for the crowd of otherwise low rent guests. I hope she was paid very well.

How anyone in their right mind could be at a buffet with the Kushners is beyond me. A tub of bright red gazpacho should have been dumped on these complicit thieves. Maybe guests were hoping for an invite to the couple’s new island off Albania, which will serve as a private military bunker and meeting place for super rich dictators.

This video, provided by host Michael Rubin, is reason enough to become a communist.