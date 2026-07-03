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Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Were Actually Welcomed to Hamptons “White” Party by Stars Like Leonardo DiCaprio, Martha Stewart, Alicia Keys (Video)

By Roger Friedman

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Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — fresh from gifting billions — were welcome guests at the White Party in the Hamptons on July 1st.

Of course, they are White. The Whitest.

A couple who should be pariahs mingled with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Martha Stewart, and Alicia Keys — who performed for the crowd of otherwise low rent guests. I hope she was paid very well.

How anyone in their right mind could be at a buffet with the Kushners is beyond me. A tub of bright red gazpacho should have been dumped on these complicit thieves. Maybe guests were hoping for an invite to the couple’s new island off Albania, which will serve as a private military bunker and meeting place for super rich dictators.

This video, provided by host Michael Rubin, is reason enough to become a communist.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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