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Does CBS Owe Michael Weatherly A Season of “NCIS” After Canceling Spin Off? He’s Back, Also Maybe to Help Main Show’s Ratings

By Roger Friedman
"Dirty Little Secrets"-- Bull works with J.P. Nunnelly (Eliza Dushku) on the first of three cases to repay her for defending Benny at trial. However, they clash over their client, a computer cloud company that is battling the F.B.I. to retain privacy over their client flies that could help identify the source of a recent eco-terrorist attack, on BULL, Tuesday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L-R: Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull and Eliza Dushku as J.P. Nunnelly Photo: Dave Russell/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

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Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo probably thought their “NCIS” spin off would be a hit.

But “Tony and Ziva,” airing on Paramount Plus, was canceled after one season.

So what to do? Well, Weatherly is returning to the home ship of “NCIS” as Tony. Cote de Pablo? So far, Ziva — and their TV child — are absent.

What happened?

It’s possible CBS owed Weatherly a season of his show. In that case it was either pay or play.

Or maybe the network wanted to goose the ratings for “NCIS” for its 24th season. But it doesn’t seem like it since “NCIS” finished the season slightly higher than last, and 10% lower in the key demo. It averages around 5.3 million viewers a week, which isn’t bad for a show that debuted the year Teddy Roosevelt was elected.

Either way, Tony DiNozzo is back fighting crime.

It may be a little weird for Weatherly. Except for Sean Maguire, all the original cast he worked with are gone including Mark Harmon. He’ll have all new people with whom to establish rapports.

But it’s better than being out of work.

After”NCIS,” Weatherly got his own show, “Bull.” But then he had HR problems with actress Eliza Dushku. CBS wound up paying her $9.5 million in a settlement that covered Weatherly’s alleged sexual malfeasance. According to documents from the official mediation, Weatherly was recorded on video making comments about spanking Dushku over his knee, soliciting a threesome, alluding to sexual assault in his “rape van,” and other harassing statements.

Well, despite that Weatherly has been fully restored to his career. Dushku hasn’t worked since then.

It’s a little

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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